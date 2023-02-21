Road In New York State Among ‘Deadliest Roads in America’

New York State's "most dangerous" road is also one of the "deadliest roads in America."

A spokesperson for FindByPlate reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know that a Hudson Valley road is actually one of the "deadliest roads in America."

Taconic State Parkway In New York State Named 1 Of America's "Deadliest Roads"

The Taconic State Parkway was named the 7th "deadliest road in America."

"The 100-mile Taconic State Parkway that starts just north of New York City and ends in Chatham has narrow lanes and perilous intersections, compounded by frequently inclement weather," FindByPlate states about the Taconic.

Over 40,000 Americans die each year in car accidents and car crashes are the leading cause of death in the U.S. in people under the age of 30, according to FindByPlate.

US Route 1 in Florida was named the deadliest road in the United States. The Taconic State Parkway was the only road in New York to make the list.

Taconic State Parkway Named Most Dangerous Road In New York

The Taconic State Parkway being named one of the deadliest roads in America probably isn't a surprise to Hudson Valley residents or New York State drivers.

That's because the parkway was recently named the most dangerous road in the Empire State.

In late 2020, The Ahearne Law Firm named the Taconic State Parkway as the most dangerous road in all of New York State.

"It may come as a surprise that this road is the deadliest road in New York. However, this two-lane roadway is one of the most overcrowded highways in the state," The Ahearne Law Firm wrote about the Taconic. "Part of the reason why Taconic State Parkway is so dangerous is because of all its twists and turns. If you can avoid this road next time you head north from the city; you should."

During a three-year period, there were over 2,000 accidents on the Taconic, according to Only in Your State.

Below are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Roads in New York State. See the full list below:

