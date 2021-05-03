‘Suspects’ Arrested Following Armed Robbery at Hudson Valley Deli

Police allege they caught a pair fleeing county lines after an armed robbery at a popular deli in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Sunday just before 1 p.m., the Town of Deerpark Police Department learned about a reported armed robbery at the Hometown Deli on Route 209 in Westbrookville, Sullivan County. New York State Police Units were also dispatched.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Shortly after the report, members of the Town of Deerpark Police Department spotted the alleged suspect's in Orange County and stopped the vehicle on Oakland Valley Road in Deerpark. All the subjects were taken into custody by Deerpark officers, police say.

The Town of Deerpark Police Department did not release any more details about the suspects or arrest.

"There is no danger to the public and all questions should be directed to Sullivan County Authorities for further comments, the Town of Deerpark Police Department wrote in a press release. "Please remember that all of those taken into custody are presumed innocent."

Keep Reading:

Must-See Photos: Plane Crashes Near Water in Hudson Valley

Cuomo Shares 'Great News' Issues New COVID Rules For New York

'Show-Stopping Oasis' With Private Lake For Sale in Hudson Valley Realtors say this "rare find" in the "heart of the Hudson Valley" is an "absolute paradise."

33 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."