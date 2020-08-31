SUNY New Paltz Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

Just before mandatory testing was to begin at SUNY New Paltz a student tested positive for coronavirus.

On Thursday, school officials confirmed a student who lives on campus tested positive for COVID-19. This marks the first student to test positive for the virus for the 2020-2021 school year.

The unnamed student and their residence hall roommate are currently in quarantine and are being monitored by health officials.

Mandatory testing for all SUNY New Paltz students begins on Monday. Testing is based on a weekly schedule with students selected for testing based on their housing status. Students will receive multiple notifications to make sure they understand the college’s expectations for their testing, officials say.

All students who live on campus or who are attending in-person classes are required to get tested.

"As large universities in other areas of the country experience COVID-19 outbreaks and return to fully remote teaching and learning, we are reminded of the importance of taking every possible precaution to ensure that our own fall semester can proceed safely and uninterrupted. This new mandatory testing policy is being instituted as an additional measure to help ensure the safety of all members of our community," SUNY New Paltz wrote about testing on Facebook.