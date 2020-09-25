Sullivan County Auctioning Off Surplus Vehicles, Equipment

Sullivan County is welcoming bidders from now through October 12 on more than 50 items, including many cars and trucks, and other equipment.

If you've always wanted to purchase some heavy equipment for cheap, now is your chance as the Sullivan County Division of Public Works is auctioning off 18 Ford Focus sedans, a diesel mower, wheel balancer, and the list goes on.

Bidding on all lots starts at just one dollar, rising in increments. While

some items may be lightly used or even unused, all are being sold as-is through Absolute Auctions and can be viewed online.

Live previews are available, by appointment only, on October 1, 2, 8, and 9 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Call John Schultz at 845-807-0304 to schedule a preview.

The auction closes on October 12, and payment is due by Wednesday, October 14 at 1:00 p.m. All pickups must be completed by October 16 at 2:30 p.m.