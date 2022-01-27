If you could choose anywhere in the world right now to travel to, where would it be? Perhaps, a tropical island with sunny skies, a romantic getaway in the woods or somewhere with a lot of charm and history. New York Stewart International Airport has added many advances to the airport over the past couple of years.

With it's close commute and bus services to New York City, Stewart is getting even more attention. As some have expressed that they would like to see more domestic routes with lower airfare prices, we would hope that this takes into effect as well.

New York Stewart International Airport has a new international approval. The addition of a new, international carrier service will bring more overseas flights and availability to Newburgh.

These flight options will begin as early as early Spring into summer to locations such as Iceland with connecting flights to many European cities. Are you in the mood to travel to London, Berlin or Paris? This opportunity will be here before we know it.

In addition to this exciting news, it has also been approved for direct flights from the Hudson Valley to destinations such as Norway. Norse Atlantic Airways will be offering this service as early as summer of 2022.

Have you ever flown out of Stewart before? Was your flight international or domestic? I used this airport to travel to Florida. Share with us below.

New York Stewart International Airport

1180 1st St, New Windsor NY 12553

