COVID: ‘Stealth’ Omicron Found Near New York, May Be More Contagious
Health officials are now worried about what’s called "stealth" Omicron. It's a relative of the super-spreading variant, which was just detected very close to New York. Officials think it may be even more infections.
The latest COVID numbers in New York show COVID continues to be on the decline. On Wednesday, Gov. Katy Hochul reported 7.18 percent of COVID tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours.
The number of cases continues to decline in all regions of the state and there were 500 fewer New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID since the previous report.
Health officials are now worried about what’s called "stealth" Omicron.
"I am grateful for all the hard work New Yorkers have put in to bring infections down, but our fight is not over yet." Hochul said. "It is important that we continue to wear our masks and get vaccinated. For the parents hesitating to get their children vaccinated, thousands of young New Yorkers across the state have already gotten their shot - it is safe, free, widely available, and the best way to protect your children and keep them in school."
That's the good news. The bad news, health officials are now worried about a COVID Omicron sub-variant.
The first case of a COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant has been detected in Connecticut. The sub-variant is called "stealth" Omicron because it's harder to detect.
Officials think it may be even more infections.
The Omicron variant led to a record number of COVID cases in New York State.
Health officials say the sub-variant, called BA.2, has the same roots as the highly contagious Omicron variant. It's not a new variant. Officials describe it as a relative of Omicron, also known as BA.1.
The Omicron variant led to a record number of COVID cases in New York State.
Experts believe "stealth" Omicron is potentially more infectious than Omicron, NBC reports.
The reported case of "stealth" Omicron was found in person from Fairfield County.
Omicron Variant Dominating New York, Signs You May Have COVID
These 93 Hudson Valley, NY Towns Will Sell Recreational Marijuana
These 104 Hudson Valley Towns Won't Sell Recreational Marijuana
Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 40 Homicides
36 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State
Look Inside Richard Gere 'Magical' Hudson Valley, New York Home
80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
These 63 Hudson Valley, NY Towns Will Sell Recreational Marijuana
22 'Most Wanted' in New York
New York Officials Take Drastic Action To Force Trump Family 'To Comply
Tips To Know To Avoid Fatal Fires Using Space Heaters in New York
Highlights of 'Historic' New York State 2023 Budget
1st Major Storm: How Much Snow Fell in Hudson Valley, New York?
Winter Travel Tips in New York
Sneak Peek: World Class Axe Throwing Bar Coming to Hudson Valley, New York
Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries
These Omicron COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York
Everything You Need To Know About New York's New Mask Rule
Where In The Hudson Valley To Find A COVID Test
New York ER Doctor Shares Shocking COVID Observations
These 104 Hudson Valley Towns Won't Sell Recreational Marijuana
Hudson Valley Towns Allowing the Sale of Marijuana
Snowfall Totals For Friday's Storm Across New York
Winter Travel Tips in New York
Sneak Peek: World Class Axe Throwing Bar Coming to Hudson Valley, New York
Omicron Variant Dominating New York, Signs You May Have COVID
New York ER Doctor Shares Shocking COVID Observations
Hudson Valley Deli, Bakery & Café Forced To Close in New York
Food the Year You Were Born
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
'Today'Star Enjoys Birthday in Hudson Valley With New York Celebs
New York Unveils New COVID Plan To Save Lives, Prevent Illness
How Much Do You Have To Make To Be Middle Class in New York?
20 Richest New York Zipcodes
Many New York Pizzerias Among Top 20 in America
17 New Laws in New York You Should Know
Richest Towns in Each State
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy
20 Worst Places to Live in New York State
Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley
Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water
15 New York Towns Among Safest in America
Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York
carbongallery id="61a789b8ec80de256e553fbe" layout="list" title="Nearly a Dozen New York Supermarkets Forced to Close"]