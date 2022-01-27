This year, Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler's annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party on April 3 will feature a performance by pop superstar and fleeting rocker Miley Cyrus, as reported by Billboard.

Tyler launched the charity event in 2018 and has set the Hollywood Palladium, the venue host of the very first Grammys telecast in 1971, as the site for this year's event.

“The support that this Grammy Awards Viewing Party has received is incredibly moving, and we can’t wait to continue the tradition this year,” said the Aerosmith singer, who will turn 74 a week before the big night.

“Miley joined me in this important work when we launched Janie’s Fund in 2015 and is a powerful voice and advocate for women," he continued, "I can’t think of another artist that better aligns with our mission. Together, we will celebrate our fellow music artists’ accolades, and also honor the courageous young women our organization is helping with After Care. It’s going to be an incredible night."

To date, Tyler's Grammy Awards Viewing Party has raised over $7.6 million for Janie's Fund, an organization which aims to offer aid and support to girls and women who have been abused and neglected. Two years after the charity was started, the singer also worked to establish Janie's House, a shelter on the outskirts of Atlanta, Georgia, which also serves girls and women who have suffered from abuse and neglect.

The Grammy Awards were originally scheduled to air on Jan. 31, but due to COVID-related issues, the ceremonial event for 'Music's Biggest Night' has been moved to April 3. It's a boon for Tyler's Viewing Party, as April is also National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which aligns perfectly with the charitable initiative.

Cyrus, who released a rock-leaning Plastic Hearts album in 2020, will perform at the after-party and the rest of the event features a red carpet, cocktail hour, private dinner, a telecast of the Viewing Party and a live auction.