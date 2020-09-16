New Stevie Nicks Concert Film Headed to Theaters

Stevie Nicks has announced a new concert film set to screen in movie theaters for two nights only in October.

Filmed in 2017 during Nicks' 24 Karat Gold Tour, 24 Karat Gold The Concert sees the iconic singer delivering beloved hits and rare gems from throughout her storied career as both a solo artist and member of Fleetwood Mac. The film’s set list includes classic songs like “Rhiannon,” “Stop Draggin' My Heart Around,” "Edge of Seventeen," “Stand Back” and “Landslide."

The singer also provides rare insight to her music throughout the movie, discussing the inspiration behind many of her legendary songs. “The 24 Karat Gold Tour was my all-time favorite tour,” Nicks proclaimed in a press release. “I not only got to sing my songs, but I was able to tell their stories for the first time. I love having the opportunity to share this concert with my fans.”

You can watch the trailer for 24 Karat Gold The Concert below.

The film will be released theatrically worldwide for two nights only on Oct. 21 and 25, screening at select movie theaters, drive-ins and exhibition spaces. Tickets go on sale Sept. 23 at StevieNicksFilm.com. The website also provides the most up-to-date information regarding participating theaters.

In addition to the movie, a companion live double album will be released Oct. 30. The two-CD version will be available exclusively at Target stores, while the digital version will be released on most major streaming platforms the same day. It will also be available on vinyl, with a limited-edition “Crystal-Clear” version sold exclusively at Barnes & Noble.

In anticipation of the album, Nicks released a new live version of the Fleetwood Mac favorite "Gypsy," which is available for streaming now.