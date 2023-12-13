How to Score Starbucks Sweet Deals this Holiday Season

Everybody knows that Starbucks is famous for their quality coffee. The iconic green and white Mermaid logo is easily recognizable whenever you see it and Starbucks has long been cemented as one of the most popular coffee companies of all time. It's hard to go anywhere where you don't drive by at least a couple different Starbucks locations or see someone with a Starbucks cup in their hand.

This brings us to today where, this holiday season, Starbucks has a sweet deal for their loyal customers.

Starbucks Free Hot Chocolate this Holiday Season

No the words in bold font above do not lie, this holiday season, Starbucks will be offering their customers free hot chocolate. The super sweet deal will be available to customers every weekend the rest of the month of December. How you get the deal is also incredibly simple.

Customers need only purchase one grande sized "handcrafted beverage" from the plethora of options on Starbucks menu. Buying that one grande drink, gets you the free 8oz cup of free hot chocolate. Orders can be placed either in-store or at the drive through and you are limited to one free hot chocolate per order.

The offer of a free hot chocolate does not apply if you order a prepackaged, ready-to-drink beverage or a brewed hot or iced coffee. Starbucks defines a handcrafted beverage as anything that is made by one of their baristas.

Starbucks Other Festive Holiday Deals

The offer of a free hot chocolate is just one of many sweet deals Starbucks is offering this holiday season. Starbucks also recently started a great offer for their Starbucks Reward members. Called "Festive Thursyays", Starbucks Rewards members can receive 50% of drinks on Thursdays this holiday season between 12pm and 6pm (12pm-6pm). Rewards members can access the coupon for the 50% off each Thursday for the remainder of December.

Starbucks holiday deals also come at a good time, as the holiday season has made for a great time to introduce some new delicious items. Specifically, Starbucks has welcomed four holiday inspired cold foam drinks to their menu. The four new items would include the peppermint chocolate cream cold foam, sugar cookie cream cold foam, chestnut praline cream cold foam and caramel brulée cream cold foam.

The timing of the new arrivals to the menu as well as the current deals being offered makes for a perfect time to head to your local Starbucks to get yourself a sweet treat while you still have the opportunity.

