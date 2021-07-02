Spend the Night in One of the Most Haunted Prisons in New York, If You Dare

Do you have enough nerve to spend the night in an old haunted prison?

The Mid Orange Correctional Facility is one of the most haunted locations in the foothills of New York’s Ramapo Mountains. Overnight Ghost Hunts are said to have yielded some of the most amazing paranormal activity some have ever witnessed and are an absolute must for every ghost hunter. "Activity at this location includes apparitions, electrical disturbances, shadow figures, being physically touched, disembodies voices, and footsteps," said Ghost Hunt USA.

The all-male medium-security prison and former boy's reformatory opened on July 1, 1932 in Warwick, New York. It was renamed Mid-Orange Correctional Facility in 1976. The 740-acre facility eventually closed in 2011. Today its daunting, dark energy in the dead of night, leaves ghost hunters speechless.

Jason, Steve, Dave, and Shari from Ghost Nation investigated reports of electrical anomalies, shadow figures, and disembodied voices at the Mid-Orange Correctional Facility. The episode aired on April 10th on the Travel Channel at 7 PM.

Serve some time during one of several overnight ghost hunts this summer. You get exclusive access to the most haunted areas of the facility, a psychic medium vigil, group vigils with experienced investigators, lone vigils, and free time to explore if you dare.

You'll also have use of equipment which includes, trigger objects and EMF Readers.

Overnight Ghost Hunts are open on select weekends throughout the year. You can get more information and book yours at Ghosthuntusa.com.

Haunted Thousand Island Mansion

Abandoned Fairytale Gingerbread Castle Isn't So Magical Anymore