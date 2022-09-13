Special Investigation After New York State Police Fatally Shoot Man In HV

Officials confirmed a special investigation is underway after New York State police fatally shot a man in the Hudson Valley.

On Friday, New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were sent to help the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence located on Clark Road.

New York State Police Investigating Trooper Involved Shooting in Ulster County, New York

When the officers arrived at the home, 41-year-old Daniel K. McAlpin was inside the Ulster County home armed with what appeared to be a large knife, officials say.

When McAlpin did not respond to repeated requests to drop the weapon, a trooper tased him and a second trooper then discharged his service firearm, police say.

McAlpin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Late Monday, New York State Police released the names of both troopers involved in the fatal shooting.

Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Ulster County

On Monday, the New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation opened an investigation into the death of McAlpin.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident," New York Attorney General’s Office stated.

At the scene, officers recovered a machete and an airsoft rifle, according to the AG's office. Multiple responding officers were outfitted with body-worn cameras, officials say.

