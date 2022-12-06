SPCA: New York City Man Abandons Dog In Hudson Valley

A pet owner faces up to a year in jail after he allegedly tied his dog to a tree in the Hudson Valley.

The Putnam County SPCA announced the arrested of a Bronx, New York man for allegedly leaving a dog tied to a pole in the Hudson Valley.

SPCA: Bronx, New York Man Abandons Dog In Carmel, New York

Google Google loading...

The Putnam County SPCA announces the arrest of 36-year-old Juan Rosa of the Bronx for animal abandonment.

On October 30, the Putnam County SPCA received a phone call from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office after a deputy found a dog tied to a pole in the town of Carmel.

“We’ve seen an increase this year in animal abandonments. It is a crime taken seriously and we will conduct a criminal investigation and ultimately arrest the individual who abandoned the animal. If you can no longer keep your pet, contact the many rescue groups that exist. Abandonment is not an option," the Putnam County SPCA stated.

Pet Dog Found Tied To Tree In Putnam County, New York

street lamp eseruyanik loading...

The 7-year-old, male, hound mix named Lucas was retrieved and brought to the Putnam Humane Society where it was scanned for a microchip.

A suspect was developed using the microchip. Police also talked to a witness and found surveillance video from the area.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Officers then contacted Rosa who turned eventually turned himself in to the Putnam County SPCA, officials say.

Rosa was arrested at the PCSPCA headquarters on Gleneida Avenue, Carmel on December 1 and charged with abandonment of an animal.

The crime comes with the possibility of up to one year in jail, a fine up to $1,000, or a combination of both, police say.

PC SPCA PC SPCA loading...

Luca, seen above, is in good health but police did not release information about any new home.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

21 Places You Might Run into a Celebrity in The Hudson Valley Hollywood on The Hudson is real! It seems like there's a new celebrity sighting in the Hudson Valley. Here are a few of the hot spots that you may run into a celeb while walking around town.

Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New York State Vehicles from 2016 and earlier were the most stolen vehicles in New York State.

19 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- December 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 12/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

New York’s 7 Coziest Small Towns That You Should Visit Luckily for us, we don't have to travel very far to find a super cozy town to visit because New York is home to seven of the coziest towns in the United States!