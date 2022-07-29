SP: 3 Drove Drunk on New York State Thruway in Hudson Valley

Two of the people arrested were allegedly driving three times over the legal limit of intoxication. The other driver is accused of driving drunk with two children in the car.

In just over 24 hours three drivers were caught allegedly driving drunk on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley.

New York City Man Arrested for Leandra’s Law DWI following a traffic Stop On Thruway in Orange County, New York

Google Google loading...

On Sunday around 9:30 p.m., New York State Police stopped a vehicle on I-87 for an alleged vehicle and traffic violation in Newburgh. The driver of the vehicle, Rafael Henriquez, 24, of New York, New York, was found to be intoxicated while traveling with a 14-year-old and 4-year-old child in the vehicle, according to New York State Police.

Henriquez was taken into custody, transported, and processed at State Police Newburgh. His blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.11 percent, officials say.

The children were turned over to a responsible party.

Henriquez was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle; a class E felony under Leandra's Law and undisclosed vehicle and traffic violations.

NYSP: Rosendale Woman Arrested for DWI with a B.A.C. Over 3 Times the Legal Limit in Newburgh, New York

Google Google loading...

On Saturday, July 23 around 5:15 p.m, New York State Police received a report of an erratic vehicle traveling southbound on I-87 in the town of Newburgh. Troopers located and stopped the vehicle for alleged multiple traffic violations.

The driver, a 57-year-old woman from Rosendale, New York was found to be driving drunk, police say. She was taken into custody, transported and processed at in Newburgh where her blood alcohol content was determined to be .25 percent. She was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Connecticut Man Accused for DWI with a B.A.C. Over 3 Times the Legal Limit in Westchester County, New York

A New York State Thruway/I-87 road sign. Jackie Corley, Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

A few hours later, around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, New York State Police stopped a car on the New York State Thruway in New Rochelle, New York. The driver of the vehicle, a 50-year-old man from Greenwich, Connecticut was found to be intoxicated, police say.

He was taken into custody, transported and processed at SP Tarrytown where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.24 percent, according to police. He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

All released on Appearance Tickets

All three were turned over to sober third parties and released on appearance tickets.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

