Snow Accumulation for Parts of the Hudson Valley, Nothing for Others

Winter Storm Jonas proved to be a tale of two Hudson Valleys. Southern Dutchess, Putnam and Orange counties saw significant accumulation, while northern Dutchess, Ulster and Sullivan counties saw minimal or no snow.

According to the National Weather Service's snow accumulation map, Jonas' path ended just north of Poughkeepsie. Snow accumulation in Dutchess ranged from nothing to 4 inches. Ulster and Sullivan were largely spared, with just the southeastern portions seeing about 2 inches. Putnam's accumulation ranged from 3 to 8 inches. Orange County saw anywhere from 1 inch near the Ulster and Sullivan borders to 15 inches along the Rockland County and New Jersey borders.

Meanwhile, New York City got walloped with up to 26 inches of snow reported in some parts. Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington D.C. bore the brunt of the storm, with over three feet of snow reported in some areas.