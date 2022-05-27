Is SNL Making Fun of the Hudson Valley in their Latest Sketch?

In the Hudson Valley we have beautiful nature, passionate communities, and hopefully, a sense of humor. A new sketch from the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live has many residents wondering if they were the butt of the joke.

Is This Sketch About New Paltz, NY?

In a recent Facebook post, a New Paltz, NY resident shared a link to the sketch, with the tongue-in-cheek comment, "I feel seen. (Not New Paltz specific but culturally relevant to our region… we are the trendsetters!)". The post was in response to the Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon-led sketch, Grey Adult Pigtails. "The whimsical hairstyle for women of a certain age", asserts McKinnon. "You never stopped smoking pot, so why should your hair?" asks Bryant. In the comment section, more than a few Hudson Valley residents saw the sartorial similarities to many local women.

"This is very New Paltz specific 😂" said one woman. "And Woodstock!" chimed in another. "This hits a little close to home... I have hair elastics to share" added a woman who clearly was wearing grey adult pigtails as she typed her comment. There was even Hudson Valley touches in the set decoration.

Making Fun of the Hudson Valley, NY

First, they nailed the Hudson Valley classic of "star on house" that can be seen in every county. Bonus points to the set designers for putting it on a barn, too (above). Tibetan flags? It looks like the ones below were borrowed from 100 possible stores in New Paltz, Beacon, or Woodstock, NY to adorn the outdoor scene featuring Natasha Lyonne.

One thing is for certain: whether or not the Hudson Valley was specifically targeted, we can say that no one with grey adult pigtails is named Karen. Every one of the comments was in good humor, with every pigtailed-woman clearly in on the joke. You can't be uptight with a hairstyle like that! Check out the sketch below, and keep scrolling to get your Woodstock fix as you style your pigtails.



