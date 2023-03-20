Why You Must Slow Down In New York Passing Emergency Vehicles

A Hudson Valley firefighter was hit by a car responding to the scene of another car crash.

On Wednesday, the Carmel Fire Department and a crew from the Carmel Volunteer Ambulance Corp. were dispatched to Stoneleigh Ave in the area of Putnam Hospital Center for a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Rollover Crash With Entrapment In Putnam County, New York

Carmel Fire Department Carmel Fire Department loading...

Putnam County 911 was told the vehicle was rolled over and the driver was trapped.

"Responders arrived on the scene and found that the driver was able to remove themselves from the vehicle and was evaluated by EMS. We were assisted on scene by Carmel Police Department, NY and paramedics from Ambulnz Careers- Hudson Valley, NY," the Carmel Fire Department stated in a press release.

Carmel, New York Fire Fighter Injured

Carmel Fire Department Carmel Fire Department loading...

While Carmel firefighters were on the scene one firefighter was hit by a car that was passing the accident, according to the Carmel Fire Department.

"We urge everyone to please slow down for your safety and ours! We remind all motorists to reduce speed and be alert whenever you approach an emergency vehicle on any roadway," Carmel Fire Department said. "Please slow down and move over for emergency vehicles that have stopped and activated their warning lights. We’re all out there to keep you safe. We ask you to help keep us safe in return."

The unnamed firefighter suffered "minor injuries" and was treated on the scene by ambulance personnel. The injuries were not disclosed.

