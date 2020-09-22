Slipknot, Deftones, Guns N’ Roses Roadies Form Own Band

A supergroup is when members of different bands join together and form a new one. Well, there's a new type of supergroup out there now, and it doesn't consist of the members of big bands — it consists of the roadies of them, particularly of Slipknot, Deftones, Guns N' Roses and more.

Knifes were formed when two roadies of Linkin Park decided to start writing their own music and jamming together. Ben Young was the guitar tech for Linkin Park's Brad Delson, and Warren Johnson joined him on the drums. Eventually, the pair worked for Fall Out Boy together, and recruited Pete Wentz's bass tech Brian Diaz for their new group, thus forming the trio.

Due to their positions as roadies, they were able to record music on top-of-the-line equipment.

"We were working with Linkin Park while they recorded One More Light and they had this room set up with like three different drum sets," Johnson explained to BBC. "They left it set up that way for like two weeks and they weren't using it the whole time, so we snuck in one day and recorded our first five songs."

A press release for the announcement of their debut release Proof of Concept notes that the members have also worked for Slipknot, Deftones and Guns N' Roses. Pre-order the upcoming EP, out Oct. 2, here.

Their first single "The Comedown" is available now, listen below.