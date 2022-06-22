A woman was sleeping above a popular Poughkeepsie bar when the restaurant was destroyed by a tractor-trailer.

On Monday just after 12 p.m., parts of Salt Point Turnpike were closed due to a serious accident. A tractor-trailer drove into Junior’s Lounge in Poughkeepsie on Salt Point Turnpike on Monday around noon. Junior's Lounge is a longtime Poughkeepsie sports bar and restaurant. The bar is popular in Dutchess County for its food, live music and karaoke nights.

Junior's Lounge in Poughkeepsie, NY Totaled by Tractor-Trailer

Unforutanlty, a representative of Junior's Lounge told us the accident has totaled the popular bar. What was left of the building was torn down, officials say. Countless people took to Facebook to offer kind words and heartfelt condolences about the beloved Poughkeepsie, New York business. A Junior's Lounge representative told us they appreciate all the kind words, but sadly nothing can be done to save the building.

The owner of Junior's Lounge, Louis C. Rossi, was inside his Poughkeepsie bar when the tractor-trailer drove into the building, according to the Town of Hyde Park Police. Police did not report that Rossi was hurt.

Sleeping Dutchess County, New York Woman Survives Fatal Accident That Demolished Junior's

A woman who lives above Junior's, Sarah Dempsy, was sleeping in the front apartment at the time of the accident, police say.

The crash caused her to be carried out of her apartment. Her bed was also carried out of the building, which ended up on top of the tractor-trailer.

Rescuers found Dempsy in the rubble on top of the truck, according to the Hyde Park Police Department.

Dempsey was taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital. Somehow she wasn't severely injured, according to police. She was treated for minor injuries at the hospital, police say.

New York Truck Driver Killed In Accident That Destroys Poughkeepsie, New York Bar

The tractor-trailer driver was killed in the accident. Police released the driver's name and what they believed caused the accident. CLICK HERE for updated information on the accident.

