Hear New Slash Single ‘The River Is Rising’ From Upcoming LP ‘4’

Slash has unveiled a new single with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators titled "The River Is Rising," the first off their upcoming album, 4.

You can hear the song below. Slash teased the release on social media this week with a 30-second trailer in which he discussed its unique recording process.

"This was the first time that we actually did all the guitars, bass and drums live at the same time and kept all those tracks, and we also did the vocals live as well,” Slash said in the video, which you can also watch below. “So the record just sounds like the band playing the songs that we came in with, but it’s us playing in the moment, and that’s what we were going for.”

Kennedy added: “This one’s pretty much a live record, from my standpoint. You’re just trying to kind of document where you are at that point in life and do it in an authentic way."

"The River Is Rising" marks the first collaboration between Slash and Kennedy and the Conspirators since their 2018 album Living the Dream. 4 is due on Feb. 11, and represents the debut project on a newly launched label.

"It's an honor to be the first release on the new Gibson Records," Slash said in an earlier news release. "It's a zenith in our partnership for sure, and having worked so closely with Gibson for so long, I know they will be a label that genuinely supports their artists creatively. Not just me, but all the artists they choose to work with. It's perfect."

Slash has also stayed busy this year with Guns N' Roses, finishing a U.S. stadium and arena tour earlier this month and releasing two newly completed songs that were repurposed from old demos, "Absurd" and "Hard Skool." He'll be returning to the road in 2022, playing a series of North American dates that are also below.

Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators North American Tour 2022:

2/8 – Portland, OR, Roseland Theater

2/9 – Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

2/11 – Brooks, CA, Cache Creek Casino Resort

2/12 – San Francisco, CA, Warfield

2/15 – Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Federal Theatre

2/16 – Valley Center, CA, Harrah’s Resort Southern CA

2/18 – Los Angeles, CA, YouTube Theater

2/19 – Las Vegas, NV, Theater at Virgin Hotels

2/22 – Salt Lake City, UT, Delta Hall-Eccles Theater

2/23 – Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre

2/25 – Kansas City, MO, Arvest Bank Theatre-Midland

2/26 – Prior Lake, MN, Mystic Lake Casino-Mystic Showroom

2/28 – Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theater

3/2 – Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre

3/4 – Windsor, ON, Caesars Windsor-Colosseum

3/5 – Waterloo, NY, The Vine-Del Lago Resort

3/7 – Boston, MA, House of Blues

3/9 – Silver Spring, MD, Fillmore-Silver Spring

3/11 – Atlantic City, NJ, Tropicana-Atlantic City

3/12 – New York, NY, Beacon Theatre

3/14 – Richmond, VA, Dominion Energy Center

3/16 – Nashville, TN, Grand Ole Opry House

3/18 – Atlanta, GA, Coca Cola Roxy

3/19 – Durham, NC, Durham Performing Arts Center

3/21 – Charlotte, NC, Fillmore-Charlotte

3/23 – Charleston, SC, North Charleston Performing Arts Center

3/25 – Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall

3/26 – Orlando, FL, Hard Rock Live-Orlando

