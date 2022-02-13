Slash Solo Albums Ranked

Between cheating death, dealing with cantankerous lead singers and writing some of the most beloved guitar riffs in rock history, Slash knows how to keep busy.

He shifted the hard-rock guitar paradigm on Guns N' Roses' epochal 1987 debut, Appetite for Destruction, flying in the face of pointy-headstock super-shredders with his sinewy riffs and bluesy solos indebted to the likes of Jimmy Page, Keith Richards and Joe Perry. Slash's playing became more progressive to match Axl Rose's grandiose vision on the twin Use Your Illusion albums, which proved to be the last GNR albums of original material to feature the top-hatted guitarist before he quit the band in 1996.

From the wreckage of Guns N' Roses, Slash formed Slash's Snakepit, featuring fellow Gunners Matt Sorum and Gilby Clarke along with Alice in Chains bassist Mike Inez and former Jellyfish guitarist Eric Dover on vocals. Slash always insisted the Snakepit was a band, not a solo project — but, come on, do you think Tico Torres thinks for a minute that Bon Jovi is his band?

The Snakepit's 1995 debut, It's Five O' Clock Somewhere, was a towering blues-rock epic featuring the type of muscular riffs, dizzying solos and larynx-shredding vocals that made Guns N' Roses famous. In fact, it could have been a GNR album, had Rose not allegedly rejected the songs.

Slash disbanded the Snakepit shortly after releasing It's Five O' Clock Somewhere, relaunching the project a few years later with a new lineup to release their second and final album, 2000's Ain't Life Grand. Once again, the project proved short-lived, as Slash soon joined forces with Sorum, Duff McKagan and ex-Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland to launch Velvet Revolver. The supergroup enjoyed brief, meteoric success but quickly imploded under the weight of its collective egos and unchecked drug addictions.

Once again, Slash found himself a man without a band. So he called up more than a dozen of his famous friends to sing on his self-titled solo debut, released 23 years after Appetite hit shelves. The album was a decidedly mixed bag, but it introduced Slash to Alter Bridge vocalist Myles Kennedy, whom he recruited as his full-time lead singer. Together with the backing of the Conspirators, Slash and Kennedy struck out on their own with 2012's Apocalyptic Love, followed by 2014's World on Fire, 2018's Living the Dream and 2022's 4.

Revisit all of these solo projects, from his Snakepit LPs to his Kennedy collaborations, below in our list of Slash Solo Albums Ranked.