‘Simply Staggering’ Amount of Drugs Sold in Hudson Valley, 36 Charged

A Hudson Valley teacher is among 36 charged in "Operation Final Blow." The "dismantled a widespread criminal organization" sold a "staggering" amount of drugs.

On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, Orange County Sheriff Carl E. DuBois, Pike County District Attorney Raymond Tonkin and City of Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden joined other officials in announcing arrests stemming from a Tri-State narcotics enforcement action centered in western Orange County, New York, Pike County, Pennsylvania, and Vernon, New Jersey.

The four-month-long investigation called “Operation Final Blow” was designed to disrupt major narcotics trafficking in the City of Port Jervis and surrounding areas, officials say.

'Operation Final Blow' In Orange County, New York

36 Arrested Following Tri-State Investigation

Wayne Smith: Deerpark, NY

Joseph Bruno: Port Jervis, NY

Christian Shomo: Mount Hope, NY

Andrew Mitchell: Vernon, NJ

Raymond Hamilton: Glen Spey, NY

Jose Parra: Port Washington, NY

Thomas Bratton: Middletown, NY

Brian Stevenson: Port Jervis, NY

Gregory Luca: Pike County, PA

Ryan McCormick: Glen Spey, NY

Tyara Porter: Monticello, NY

Tyree Bolden: Rock Hill, NY

Brian Rossnagle: Port Jervis, NY

Daniel Scott: Village of Chester, NY

David Porter: Port Jervis, NY

Christine Ryan: Pike County, PA

Dennis Dunne: Pike County, PA

Gerald Harden: Port Jervis, NY

Jack Piscitelli: Port Jervis, NY

Kaylynne Doran: Pike County, PA

Kenneth Bruno: Port Jervis, NY

Michael Diana: Port Jervis, NY

Michael Gurliacci: Port Jervis, NY

Ronald Babcock: Port Jervis, NY

Trevone Waxter: Port Jervis, NY

Walter Finch: Pike County, PA

Ryan Platner:Port Jervis, NY

Police need help to find the following:

Christopher Stubble: Port Jervis, NY

William Cummings: Pike County, PA

Kristie Hemion: Port Jervis, NY

Adam Russ: Wurtsboro, NY

Operation Final Blow was initially started by the City of Port Jervis Police Department, the Orange County Drug Task Force, the New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team.

