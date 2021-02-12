‘Significant Winter Storm’ Forecast For Hudson Valley

Officials say next week "appears to be quite active" as metrologists continue to track a potential major snowstorm.

For those who don't want any more snow, let's start with the good news. Hudson Valley Weather says reports about a major snowstorm Sunday into Monday aren't true, according to their weather models.

"We've been asked several times today about the potential for a major winter storm in the Sunday/Monday timeframe. We are in the midst of an active pattern, but the reports we're hearing do not line up with our forecast," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook.

On Thursday, Hudson Valley Weather's "Five Day Forecast" called for 3 to 6 inches of snow Saturday into Sunday. Their updated "Five Day Forecast" no longer has snow totals but says there could be "a period of snow" Saturday around sunset and "periods of light to moderate snow... mixing with sleet," Saturday night along with "early snow showers tapering by noon (Sunday)."

Hudson Valley Weather is also monitoring what could be a bigger snowstorm Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

"The next big threat seems to be Monday afternoon into Tuesday… as a system over the southeast moves into our area. This system could bring a variety of precipitation with it, from snow, to sleet to freezing rain. As of this post… it appears to be mainly snow, but the upper air pattern could force a bit more warm air into the system… we’ll have to watch it closely," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on its website.

On Thursday, The Weather Channel predicted 6 to 11 inches of snow Monday into Tuesday for Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Putnam and Sullivan counties.

The Weather Channel's updated forecast now calls for 1 inch of snow early Monday, 3 to 5 inches of snow Monday night and 3 to 5 more inches of snow for Ulster, Dutchess and Orange Counties. Putnam County is forecast for 5 to 8 inches of snow while 7 to 13 inches of snow.

