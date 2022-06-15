Shooting At Poughkeepsie, New York Park Leaves 2 Women Injured

Police are investigating more gun violence in Poughkeepsie.

Police found at least 18 shell casings. A house was shot multiple times and two women were hospitalized after a shooting at a City of Poughkeepsie park.

On Monday around 10 a.m., the City of Poughkeepsie 911 received multiple calls reporting shots fired in the area of Winnikee Avenue and Harrison Street.

Shots Fired Near Winnikee Avenue and Harrison Street in Poughkeepsie, New York

Google Google loading...

Responding officers located twelve 9mm shell casings in the area of 48 Harrison Street.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

No one was reported injured, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

The house located at 48 Harrison Street was shot multiple times, police say.

Google Google loading...

Shots Fired Near Dutchess County, New York Park.

While officers were working at the crime scene at 48 Harrison Street, they heard multiple shots fired in the area of King Street Park. The City of Poughkeepsie 911 also received calls reporting a fight and shots fired in King Street Park, police say.

Responding officers found nine 9mm shell casings in the park.

Google Google loading...

A short time later, Mid Hudson Regional called the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department to report two gunshot victims arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. The victims were both women, police say. One is 20 years old the other is 21 years old. Both suffered gunshot wounds to their left legs, officials say.

The wounds are not considered life-threatening. Neither woman would cooperate with the police, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

The car the women arrived in had at least four bullet holes, officials say.

Police are asking for help in both shootings and believe there were multiple witnesses.

"The investigation into both incidents continues, it’s believed there were multiple witnesses to what occurred in Kings Street Park, but all had either fled prior to police arrival or were not inclined to cooperate with police. Anyone with information on these incidents or any other incidents is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated in a press release.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America