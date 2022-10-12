Shocking New Details In Murder Of New York Dad in Hudson Valley

We learned more shocking new details regarding the murder of a New York father. Officials also finally released what happened in the moments before the murder.

On Tuesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced a Dutchess County Grand Jury has concluded its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Paul J. Kutz, which occurred on October 2.

Fatal Shooting At Courtyard Marriot in Dutchess County, New York

The Dutchess County District Attorney also released a lot of shocking new details regarding what happened in the moments before the murder.

Kutz, 53, was murdered earlier this month while visiting his son at Marist College during the college's Family Weekend. A GoFundMe was set up to help his family.

Upstate New York Men Indicted For 'Unprovoked' Murder of NY Dad

On Tuesday, Johnson was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Taylor was indicted on multiple counts of three criminal possession of a weapon.

On Oct 2. around 7:30 a.m., Johnson entered the lobby of the hotel armed with a semi-automatic Glock pistol that was outfitted to make it fully automatic, officials say.

Johnson was wearing an army-green-colored jacket and green boxer-type shorts.

Shocking New Details Released Following Murder Of Marist Father

Johnson was cursing and yelling in the lobby, officials say. He approached the front desk and tried to get around the desk but was stopped by a worker. Johnson turned away, pulled out his gun and fired, with the intent to kill, according to the Dutchess County DA's Office.

The bullet struck Kutz in the right side of the chest, under his armpit. The bullet punctured his liver, both lungs, and his aorta, and also fractured a rib before exiting out of his back. The father of three died within minutes of being shot, officials say.

Johnson then fired a number of more shots inside the hotel lobby and 22 shots outside the hotel, in the parking lot and entranceway, officials say.

Suspects In Possession of AR-15 Rifle

Prosecutors also confirmed the two suspects had more weapons and accessories than previously announced.

Those weapons and accessories included a ghost gun AR-15 rifle, scopes, and bomb manuals.

