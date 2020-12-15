Sharon Osbourne Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Osbourne, who has served as the co-host of the CBS daytime talk show The Talk since 2010, revealed the news on Instagram. She was quick to point out that her husband, who has endured a variety of health issues in recent years, has so far tested negative for the virus. Sharon also noted that the couple is staying away from each other while she recuperates after a brief hospital stay.

Sharon was instrumental in helping an addiction-addled Ozzy restart his career after the singer was fired from Black Sabbath in 1979. Against most expectations, he became a successful solo star, with his commercial fortunes eclipsing those of his former bandmates. The couple was married in 1982 and have three children.

The family found crossover fame in 2002 with the hit MTV reality show The Osbournes, which led to a prosperous second career filled with TV programs, radio shows and movie appearances for the self-described "Prince of Darkness."

In a recent episode of the SiriusXM show Ozzy's Boneyard (via Brooklyn Vegan), Osbourne implored his fans to take the virus seriously. "Please, don't be dumb school and go to one of them stupid COVID fucking parties," he said. "That's for fucking fools, because it is real, it isn’t a conspiracy and it will kill your ass."