Stevie Nicks, Alice Cooper Set for Shaky Knees Festival

Stevie Nicks, Alice Cooper and Wolfgang Van Halen's band, Mammoth WVH, will perform this fall at the Shaky Knees Music festival, which will take place at Atlanta's Central Park from Oct. 22-24.

“We are really happy to be able to deliver Shaky Knees this October with a lineup that truly has something for everyone,” said Tim Sweetwood, founder of the festival, in a statement. “We look forward to getting back into Central Park with our amazing Shaky family of fans and hear some incredible live music together.”

Nicks will headline the first day of music, Cooper and Mammoth WVH will follow the next day. The festival will also feature performances from the Strokes, St. Vincent, Living Colour, Phoebe Bridgers, Larkin Poe and more.

Before heading to Atlanta, Nicks will also appear at the BottleRock festival in Napa Valley, Calif., as well as the Jazz Aspen festival in Colorado, both in September. Cooper will be fresh off a run of shows with Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley.

Shaky Knees attendees will not be required to be vaccinated, but the festival is encouraging fans to protect themselves as best they can.

"You’ve social distanced, washed your hands and masked up," reads a statement on the festivals website. "Vaccinations are one more critical step in providing protection against the COVID-19 virus and getting back to the people and activities we love."

Nicks would likely agree. "Proud to be a part of the 29% of fully-vaccinated Americans!" she tweeted back in April. Tickets for the fall festival are now available, with options to purchase either one-day tickets or three-day passes.