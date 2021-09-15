Secret Cottage Hidden in the Attic of Hudson Valley Home

A mysterious cottage is hidden away in the attic of a historic Hudson Valley home.

There are probably many secrets hidden in the attics of homes all over the Hudson Valley, but this one takes the cake. While perusing home listings in the region we stumbled across a house that has a whole other house inside.

The historic home was built in 1880 but sometime after that, a cottage was constructed on the top floor of the house. Scroll down to see it for yourself and let us know what you would use that bonus home for.

This Hudson Valley Home is Hiding Another House in the Attic A home that's currently for sale in the Hudson Valley comes with a bonus house... in the attic. We wouldn't have believed it if we didn't see it ourselves. Scroll down for photos of this truly unique home.

