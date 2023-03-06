Seafood From New York Grocery Stores May Cause ‘Fatal Infections’

Health officials warn not to eat some seafood sold at popular grocery stores across New York State because it may lead to "fatal infections."

The FDA is warning New Yorkers about a shrimp recall.

New York State Grocery Store Recalls Shrimp

FDA FDA loading...

Lidl US announced a voluntary recall of its ready-to-eat Tapas branded Cocktail Shrimp, due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination, the FDA reports.

"This voluntary recall includes all units of the ready-to-eat Tapas branded Cocktail Shrimp by Lidl, packaged in 7 oz. containers, that may still be in customers’ possession. Affected products will have a UPC of 4056489411499. All product codes currently on the market are subject to the recall," the FDA states in its recall notice.

The recalled shrimp was sent to all Lidl store locations. Lidl has store locations in New York, Delaware, Washington D.C. Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.

"The health and safety of our customers is our top priority. Lidl US regrets any inconvenience related to this voluntary recall," Lidl states.

Shrimp Sold In New York State May Lead To "Fatal Infections"

Google Google loading...

The recall was issued as a result of routine testing, which revealed that the finished product contained Listeria monocytogenes, according to the FDA.

"Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women,' the FDA states.

Lidl has stopped production and distribution of the recalled shrimp. The FDA and store continue to investigate. As of this writing, there have been no reports of anyone getting seriously sick, the FDA reports.

What To Do If You Purchased Recalled Shrimp

Photo by Douglas Lopez on Unsplash Photo by Douglas Lopez on Unsplash loading...

Customers are told not to eat the recalled products. You can return it for a full refund.

"If customers have purchased this product, they should not consume the product, and immediately return it to their nearest Lidl store for a full refund. Customers who have questions about this voluntary recall should call the Lidl US Customer Care Hotline at (844)-747-5435 (8 am-8 pm ET, Monday-Saturday)," the company states.

You can return the recalled shrimp without a receipt, the FDA notes.

