ALERT: Phony Telephone Scam Happening in Putnam County, NY

It's sad that someone would do this and it creates another issue that we need to be mindful of.

There's so much going on in our world and it's sad that we have to worry about other people causing trouble and abusing the way we use the phone system. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department's Instagram page recently put out a statement and explained the latest bizarre scam that has been going on in the area.

What is the latest scam going on in Putnam County?

According to officials, several residents have reportedly received phone calls from someone who is impersonating a member of the sheriff's office. The man is allegedly saying he is "Sergeant Jason Cooke" and he is from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Not good...

Scam continued:

Sources say the caller claims the victim needs to give them money to pay bail and avoid being arrested. He will explain the amount of money that he needs or says gift cards will also be accepted for payment. The sheriff's department said this is false, untrue and they would never contact residents this way for financial reasons.

What to do if you or someone you know has been scammed?

If this has happened to you or someone you know, contact the Putnam County Sheriff's Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation right away at (845)-225-4300. Stay safe out there.

