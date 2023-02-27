100-Year-Old Home and 83 Acres For Sale in Dutchess County

This hidden Hudson Valley find may need a facelift, but it has ideal access to the Taconic and the Village of Rhinebeck. We can't always judge something off its looks, if we did we'd miss out on some pretty cool opportunities. That's definitely the case with a property located in Salt Point, NY. It might not look like much, but there's a ton of cool opportunities for the right owner.

Get our free mobile app

What's the deal with this expensive property for sale in Salt Point, NY?

R. Knowles, Century 21 Alliance Reality Group via realtor.com/Canva R. Knowles, Century 21 Alliance Reality Group via realtor.com/Canva loading...

At first glance it looks like something straight out of a horror movie, but if you take a deeper look there's really a lot here. The property has an 100-year-old barn and house on it, tons of beautiful trees, the option to build your dream or subdivide it, but that's not even the best part...

Property for sale in Dutchess County, NY:

R. Knowles, Century 21 Alliance Reality Group via realtor.com/Canva R. Knowles, Century 21 Alliance Reality Group via realtor.com/Canva loading...

The home and farmhouse are located on 83+ acres....YES 83+ ACRES RIGHT IN DUTCHESS COUNTY. The property is located on 314 Clinton Hollow Road in Salt Point, NY 12578. Imagine what the right person could do with that? Just look at all the land (pictured above).

How much is the asking price for property in Salt Point, NY?

R. Knowles, Century 21 Alliance Reality Group via realtor.com/Canva R. Knowles, Century 21 Alliance Reality Group via realtor.com/Canva loading...

Okay so it needs a little work, but you can't beat the land. Everything is pretty pricey today, the asking price for everything is $799,000. Someone who does construction or has a history of flipping homes might be the best person to take this on. Hopefully the right person purchases it and turns it into something beautiful.

We are talking about the state, here's how to adopt a highway and gifts everyone will love from the Hudson Valley:

5 Things To Know About Adopting a Highway in New York State Here are a few things that you might not know about adopting a highway. Do you need to pick up trash? If so how often? Can you keep the money from the recyclables?