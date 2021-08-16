Read this before you thaw out that pre-cooked shrimp for shrimp cocktail.

Camrocker

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention posted today (August 16, 2021) that Avanti Frozen Foods has had to expand their previous recall from June 25, 2021 for a list of Frozen Cooked Shrimp Products.

Avanti Frozen Foods had recalled some products earlier this year for Salmonella and has now confirmed that other Frozen Cooked Shrimp Products have had to be added to the list. The recall expansion was issued last week (August 13, 2021) and covers a number of products under a variety of names.

Sold under multiple brand names including 365, Ahold, Big River, Censea, Chicken of the Sea, CWNO, First Street, Food Lion, Hannaford, Harbor Banks, Honest Catch, HOS, Meijer, Nature’s Promise, Open Acres, Sandbar, Sea Cove, Waterfront Bistro, Wellsley Farms, and WFNO Brands - from CDC release posted 8-16-2021

No one has reportedly become ill in New York State, however this doesn't mean that that products being recalled weren't sold in the Hudson Valley. If you believe you have any of these items in your freezer the CDC recommends you do not eat them. As always return them to where you bought them or throw them out. It is also recommended that you thoroughly clean any place that you may have stored the recalled shrimp.

According to the CDC symptoms of salmonella include a fever higher than 102 degrees, diarrhea for multiple days that doesn't clear up and vomiting. Symptoms can start as early as 6 hours after ingestion of contaminated food and persist for up to 6 days. Most people recover in 4 to 7 days. If you symptoms are severe you should contact your healthcare provider.