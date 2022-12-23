Warrant Issued for Man Involved in Assaulting Saugerties Business Owners

A scary situation earlier this month in Saugerties has resulted in one arrest, and a warrant issued for the second individual involved in an assault on a business owner. Two Ulster County men were allegedly involved in assaulting the business owners at Rust Free Motors in Saugerties, including choking one of the victims.

Two Men Assault Several Employees/Owners at Rust Motors, Saugerties

Around 4pm on Tuesday December 6th, members of the Saugerties Police Department responded to a call of an alleged assault of the business owners at Rust Free Motors by two men. Upon arrival of officers to the 2 Simmons Drive location, the alleged perpetrators had fled the scene.

A police investigation followed and included witness interviews and reviewing video footage of the assault. It was determined that the two perpetrators 30-year-old Joseph M. Wilson and 28-year-old Robert Nuzzo committed the assault. The investigation showed that Wilson was the one to enter Rust Free Motors and interact with an employee as a distraction, while Nuzzo committed the act of assault on the business owners and also attempted to assault on one of the other employees.

According to the police report, 'during the assault, Nuzzo choked one of the victims, compromising the victim’s ability to breathe.'

Two of the victims required paramedic treatment on scene from Diaz Ambulance.

One Charged, Warrant Issued For Accomplice in Saugerties Assault

30-year-old Wilson, of Saugerties, was located on December 19th and arrested for the assault and charged with Conspiracy in the 6th Degree. It was reported that Wilson was released on a Police Appearance Ticket for the Town of Saugerties Justice Court.

Meanwhile, it is believed that Nuzzo has left New York State after fleeing the area. A warrant for Nuzzo's arrest was issued by the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on December 22nd, and police are asking for anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them at 845-246-9800.