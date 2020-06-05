Rush Producer Rupert Hine Dead at 72

Producer Rupert Hine, who worked with Rush, Stevie Nicks, The Fixx and many more, has died at the age of 72. A cause of death was not revealed.

In his latter years, Hine had become a director for the Ivors Academy, who passed on news of his passing in the social media post below:

Before moving behind the boards, Hine started his career in the '60s as a musician forming half of the folk-rock duo Rupert & David. He would later venture out solo, releasing two albums in the '70s, but he really found his niche behind the producing board, where his career started to blossom in the '80s.

He produced two albums for Canadian hard rock outfit Saga -- 1981's Worlds Apart and 1983's Heads or Tales. He's probably best known for his production work with The Fixx, having taken on the role for their albums Shuttered Room, Reach the Beach, Phantoms and Walkabout during the '80s.

His '80s hot streak also included producing albums for Howard Jones, Chris DeBurgh, Thompson Twins and Stevie Nicks, while he also was involved in tracks from Tina Turner's Private Dancer and Break Every Rule albums. Hine also appeared on, wrote music for and produced the soundtrack for the John Cusack-starring film, Better Off Dead.

His success would later lead him to Rush, who chose Hine to oversee their 1989 record Presto and its 1991 follow-up Roll the Bones. Hine's later producing credits also included albums from Milla Jovovich, Duncan Sheik, Stroke 9 and Suzanne Vega.

