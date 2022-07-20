PHOTOS: Dangerous Week for Popular Orange County Road

Hudson Valley first responders have been very busy this week on one of the longest roads in the country. With four accidents in three days, including a massive car fire, this historic route has taken a dangerous turn.

Route 6 Accidents in the Hudson Valley, NY

"A couple of busy days up on Route 6", began a Facebook post from the Woodbury Fire Department. "A car fire and three separate [motor vehicle accidents] since late Sunday night. Thank you for the help West Point Professional Firefighters!", they continued. As the photos show, these were no ordinary fender-benders.

Facebook/Woodbury Fire Department Facebook/Woodbury Fire Department loading...

Route 6 in Woodbury, NY

Route 6 spans more than 3,000 miles across the United States. It starts in California as it meanders east, passing through Orange and Dutchess counties as it makes its way to the very tip of Cade Cod, MA.

In Woodbury, NY, it has been an epicenter for local first responders and the bane of Hudson Valley commuters. The recent car fire completely engulfed the vehicle and even caught nearby brush on fire as Woodbury and West Point firefighters battled the blaze.

Facebook/Woodbury Fire Department Facebook/Woodbury Fire Department loading...

First Responders in Orange County, NY

The accidents were serious as well. Photos show deployed airbags in at least two of the collisions, and in the case of the Jeep below, a completely sheared-off front wheel. Traffic was stopped in many of the incidents, forcing many drivers to find alternate routes while firefighters and EMS responded to injuries.

Facebook/Woodbury Fire Department Facebook/Woodbury Fire Department loading...

Gratitude for Hudson Valley, NY First Responders

Many Hudson Valley residents expressed their gratitude for the work of the first responders. "You all are amazing thank you!!", commented Town of Woodbury councilwoman Kathryn Luciani. "Great job guys", added a Central Valley man.

Facebook/Woodbury Fire Department Facebook/Woodbury Fire Department loading...

From accident response to daring rescues, it seems like a roll of the dice as to what Hudson Valley first responders will be responding to each day. Check out the amazing multi-agency response (including a helicopter) to rescue a stranded hiker below, and keep scrolling to see how a horse was saved from a backyard pool.

