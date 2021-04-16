15 Music Videos That Broke the Mold

Ever since their inception, music videos have been a way for bands to fully realize their ideas. Taking a song and constructing three-odd minutes of film to capture those ideas, however, is where a band can truly flourish or risk being forgotten to the wiles of times.

Indeed, there are already numerous lists of iconic videos, but what about those videos that pushed a boundary. Those that found the edge of reason and launched themselves straight over it? Music videos that truly broke the mold.

Subversive, ceiling breaking and all-round brave moves (literally and figuratively), we’ve compiled a list of videos from artists who saw an opportunity to do something different and broke the mold of what was expected in a music video.