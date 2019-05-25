Rock Hall Accidentally Wakes Neighbors With Late Night Kiss Loop

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is apologizing to people in Cleveland after playing loud music into the early morning hours.

Since 2016, a series of speakers placed throughout the city has played music during the day to honor Cleveland's rock and roll heritage. These "rock boxes" as they are called, are usually silent at night. However, in this instance a malfunction caused the same 10 songs to be played on a continuous loop, roughy between the hours of 1-5am. Tracks by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Kiss were reportedly part of the playlist. The bands were inducted in 2012 and '14 respectively.

The loud noise led to many complaints, especially from visitors staying in a hotel located close to one of the malfunctioning rock boxes. Angry guests claimed that the ongoing noise kept them from sleeping, while others even resorted to calling the police.

The Hall of Fame has accepted responsibility, issuing the following statement:

“The Rock Hall’s Rock Boxes wanted to rock and roll all night but they’ll have to party all day instead. Our engineers have established that a ten song list was stuck on repeat and played at standard volume last night. We’ve identified and fixed the issue and the Boxes are back to operating strictly during the day. Our apologies for any inconvenience.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of fame welcomes more than half a million visitors through its doors every year. The rock box speakers were initially installed ahead of the 2016 Republican National Convention in a collaboration between the Hall of Fame, Destination Cleveland, LAND studio, and local artist Mark Reigelman. They have been in use ever since.

