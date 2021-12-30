Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Rochester Police Department is reporting a first-of-its-kind scam in the city.

The scam involves a student loan.

FAFSA website

A 24-year-old woman has told investigators she received a phone call earlier this week from a man who said he was calling from US Financial. The man told the woman it was the final day for a program that would forgive her student loan because she worked at a non-profit organization.

The woman said the caller had gained access to her student loan information.

The caller asked for the woman’s debit card number and she complied. The woman later received a text from the same company asking for her latest pay stub. This time the woman declined to provide the information and contacted the company that services her student loan. She also called RPD and her bank.

Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says no money was withdrawn from her banking account. He says this scam is the “first of its kind” that has been reported to RPD and wants to get the word out before there are more victims.

It's not known if "US Financial" is a legitimate company.

