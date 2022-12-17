I Can’t Believe People Drive Like This on Route 9….

Seriously, it's not worth almost hurting people.

I don't know what it is lately, but it seems like people have been driving extra terrible. Since this week has started I've seen multiple people almost hit each other, two drivers yelling at each other over something and I've even had to use my horn multiple times to avoid getting hit. Ugh, I was driving around the other day and just couldn't believe the crazy behavior I was seeing.

What exactly happened on Route 9?

I like to do some of my grocery shopping at Aldi so I left there and decided it was time to get something to eat at McDonalds (it's never a good idea to go grocery shopping while you're hungry). I was making my way down Route 9 in Wappingers Falls, when this car comes flying up behind my flashing their lights and honking.

I had no idea what was going on, but before I knew it they already were in the next lane doing the same thing to another driver. They finally got ahead of us both and kept bobbing and weaving in and out of traffic until I turned into my destination. They were driving so fast and each time they moved they almost took out the person near them. They literally could have caused 5 accidents during this.

Really?

I get it...we're all in a rush and I hope nothing terrible was happening to that person to make them be in such a rush, but we can't hurt each other in the process. Driving is dangerous on a good day and we need to be even more careful with the bad weather approaching. Try to give yourself more time, ask for help when you need it and remember that we all want to get home safely. It's just crazy when you see driving like that.

Rant over.

Speaking of driving, here are some of the worst roads in New York and new laws we should all be aware of:

