Does a group of leaked photos show AC/DC newly performing with classic members Brian Johnson on vocals and Phil Rudd on drums?

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the photographs that appear to show a reunited AC/DC recently filming a music video were reportedly posted, then removed from the band's official website earlier this week. See those images down toward the bottom of this post.

If legit, the pics are the best proof yet that the Australian rockers have professionally reconvened with Johnson, who left the band back in 2016, and Rudd, who parted ways with the group in 2015.

Since that time, of course, Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose replaced Johnson for AC/DC live performances. However, rumors have been building in the past couple of years that the band were getting both Johnson and Rudd back into the fold. Even Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl weighed in on the issue in 2018.

Late last year, two other musicians confirmed that AC/DC were preparing a comeback with Johnson and Rudd in tow. According to one source, not only was a new AC/DC album in the works — but also a tour of the band's native Australia with guitarist Angus Young joining Johnson and Rudd for the trek.

Ready to rock?