Report: Betty White Has Died At 99

Sad news this New Year's Eve as the world mourns the loss of Betty White at age 99.

According to TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Betty passed away at her home Friday morning.

A trailblazer and pioneer in media, Betty had the longest running career for any woman in TV prior to her death -- starring in multiple shows over the past 8 decades, starting way back in 1939.


