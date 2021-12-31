Report: Betty White Has Died At 99
Sad news this New Year's Eve as the world mourns the loss of Betty White at age 99.
According to TMZ:
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Betty passed away at her home Friday morning.
A trailblazer and pioneer in media, Betty had the longest running career for any woman in TV prior to her death -- starring in multiple shows over the past 8 decades, starting way back in 1939.
