Region Mourns Loss of ‘Legend in the Hudson Valley’

Residents from across the Hudson Valley are remembering the life of a "hero" who served the region for over 50 years.

Dutchess County Sheriff Adrian “Butch” Anderson passed away on Wednesday at the age of 73.

Dutchess County Sheriff Honored for 50 Years in Law Enforcement

"We are all deeply saddened by the passing of Sheriff Anderson. This is a tremendous loss for all of us. Sheriff Anderson faithfully served Dutchess County for over fifty years and dedicated his life to serving and helping others. Sheriff Anderson’s strong leadership and deep compassion for people made the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office a leading law enforcement agency in this state," Dutchess County Undersheriff Kirk Imperati said.

Anderson was born and raised in Pawling where he continued to live until his death.

"I have always had the deepest respect and admiration for the Sheriff, and I was honored and proud to serve by his side each day. The Sheriff was not only a mentor and a close friend, but he was like a second father to me. We lost a great man today. He will be greatly missed by the members and staff of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and all the people throughout Dutchess County who have been positively impacted by his kindness, care, and generosity over the years. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Sheriff’s wife Danielle and his children as they grieve their loss," Imperati added.

Anderson entered a career in law enforcement when he was appointed Deputy Sheriff with the Dutchess County Sheriffs Office in 1970. After working primarily in the Harlem Valley section of Dutchess County he was promoted to Detective and then assigned to the Major Case Squad, according to his bio.

“Today we have lost an extraordinary public servant with the passing of Dutchess County Sheriff Adrian “Butch” Anderson. Butch devoted his entire life to protecting and serving the community he loved so dearly. Throughout his life, he was true leader - in law enforcement, in elected office, and in service to community organizations," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro. "His call to serve ensured the safety of our community for more than 50 years and made a measurable difference in the lives of countless children, families and residents.

"Our hearts are broken today and we send our deepest condolences to Sheriff Anderson’s family, including his wife Danielle and his four children – you are in our prayers and in our hearts," Molinaro added. "He was my friend, a mentor and I loved him like an uncle. Butch Anderson was truly ‘second to none’ and we will honor him by following his example and his only ask of all of us, ‘treat others the way you want to be treated.”

In 1993, Sheriff Anderson was appointed Dutchess County Undersheriff. In 1999, Anderson was elected as the Chief Law Enforcement Officer for Dutchess County, when he became the Sheriff of Dutchess County. Sheriff Anderson has continued to be elected and serve as Dutchess County’s Sheriff until his death in late September 2021.

“Dutchess County Sheriff Adrian ‘Butch’ Anderson served this county with dignity and civility for decades, and he will be long remembered as one of the truly gifted leaders of the Hudson Valley. Butch took his vital role to heart and worked earnestly for the

betterment and safety of communities across Dutchess County -- and beyond," City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison stated.

"I was fortunate to get to know Butch when I started my law enforcement career in the sheriff’s office back in 1980. I was not at all surprised to see him move up the ranks and ultimately be elected repeatedly by the people to serve as their sheriff. Butch, in all capacities, was a dedicated and brave member of that department, but what always impressed me was his love of this county, the people who live here and his overwhelming commitment to the Hudson Valley," Rolison continued.

"Aside from his deep law enforcement credentials and successes, Butch was a community man, a gifted speaker, and he had an undeniable presence about him. I know I speak for many today when I say a tremendous void has been created by his death. Our heart goes out to Butch’s wife, Danielle, to the rest of his family and to the County Sheriff’s Office today," Rolison added.

Butch, you will never be forgotten.”

During his career, Anderson was awarded numerous citations for in the line of duty accomplishments, which included five Combat Crosses.

"Sheriff Anderson was a legend in the Hudson Valley, and dedicated over half a century serving his community. His unique leadership style will be greatly missed by all Sheriffs. Rest in peace, Sheriff Anderson," the Ulster County Sheriff Juan J. Figueroa said.

"The Town of Poughkeepsie PBA sends it's condolences to the members of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and the family of Sheriff Adrian "Butch" Anderson after learning of his passing this morning," the Town of Poughkeepsie PBA wrote on Facebook.

"Nikki and I are devastated by the news of the passing of our friend Dutchess County Sheriff Butch Anderson," Assemblyman (99th NYS Assembly District) Colin Schmitt said. "Rest In Peace Butch. Thank you for your lifetime of service to the safety and well-being of not only your home county but our entire region, state and nation."

"Our community has lost a true hero, and words hardly feel like enough to articulate the full debt of gratitude we owe to the Sheriff and his loved one," Senator Sue Serino stated. "Sheriff Butch Anderson was not only a dear personal friend, but someone who felt like a father, a brother, and confidant to everyone who crossed his path. He truly was a steadfast and selfless leader who treated our whole community like family."