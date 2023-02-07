Hudson Valley, New York School Served ‘Racist’ Lunch To Students

A Hudson Valley school district was shocked a last-minute menu change ended up serving students a "racist" meal.

A school from the Lower Hudson Valley is under fire for its "insensitive" Black History Month menu.

Rockland County, New York School Served 'Racist' Lunch

Google Google loading...

Last week, on Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month, students at Nyack Middle School were served fried chicken and waffles with watermelon for dessert.

"I want to give them the benefit of the doubt and think that they're just that stupid, but in this day and age, EVERYONE knows that's racist. They're right: there IS no excuse," one person wrote on Facebook after learning about the lunch.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Nyack, New York Officials Respond

Google Google loading...

School officials say the meal was "inexcusably insensitive."

"The offering of chicken & waffles as an entree with watermelon as a dessert on the first day of Black History Month was inexcusably insensitive and reflected a lack of understanding of our district's vision to address racial bias," Principal David Johnson said.

Nyack Middle School serves approximately 660 students in grades 6 through 8, according to the school's website.

Menu Changed Last Minute, Unclear Why

Nyack Middle School Nyack Middle School loading...

The school was supposed to serve Philly cheesesteak, broccoli, and fresh fruit on Feb 1.

"Yesterday's lunch menu should have consisted of Philly cheesesteak, broccoli, and fresh fruit. I am disappointed that Aramark would serve items that differed from the published monthly menu. Especially items that reinforce negative stereotypes concerning the African-American Community," Johnson added.

It's unclear why the menu was changed last minute, but school officials blame the food vendor, Aramark.

Food Vendor Apologizes For "Inappropriate" School Lunch In Hudson Valley

Canva Canva loading...

Food vendor Aramark issued a statement apologizing for the mistake calling it "inappropriate."

“We apologize for the unintentional insensitivity shown on February 1, the first day of Black History Month. While our menu was not intended as a cultural meal, we acknowledge that the timing was inappropriate, and our team should have been more thoughtful in its service,” Aramark stated.

The company adds it hopes to make sure this mistake never happens again.

“This was a mistake and does not represent the values of our company, and we are committed to doing better in the future,” Aramark added.

However, it appears Aramark has made similar mistakes in the recent past.

Insensitive Meal Served in New York City

In 2018, students at NYU were served cornbread, collard greens, Kool-Aid and watermelon-flavored water, during Black History Month.

In 2011, on Martin Luther King Day, Aramark served students at the University of California, Irvine. chicken and waffles, NBC reports.

Upstate New York School Under Fire Over "Racist Snowman" Post

Canva Canva loading...

Last week, Coxsackie-Athens Central School District was under fire for a "racist snowman" photo featuring students.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.