Rabid Fox Bites Upstate New York Kids, Elderly Woman, Disappears

New York State officials frantically searched for a fox that attacked two children and an elderly woman at a home in Upstate New York.

On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its latest Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Rabid Fox Attacks In Rensselaer County, New York

Google Google loading...

In this week's report officials confirmed a rabid fox attacked in Rensselaer County.

On Aug. 9, ECOs Rutherford and Bush, along with New York State Police troopers, responded to a mobile home community in Valley Falls.

Officials were told a fox bit two children and an elderly woman. Officers searched for the fox, but couldn't find it in the area.

New York Officials Search For Aggressive Fox In Upstate New York

Fox Canva loading...

Later that day the DEC was told the fox returned to the same area.

"At the request of the Officers, DEC Region 4 Bureau of Wildlife employees Seth Liddle and Joe Ermeti responded to the location as well, spending much of their day assisting ECOs in locating the fox," the DEC stated.

Officer Rutherford spotted the fox. The fox emerged from a wooded area and charged at him while growling loudly, officials say

Rutherford was able to grab the fox before it caused more injuries.

Fox Tests Positive For Rabies

Rabies Canva loading...

The animal tested positive for rabies at the DEC Pathology lab in Albany County, according to the DEC.

The two children and elderly woman were treated at Albany Medical Center, with one victim requiring eight stitches.

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.