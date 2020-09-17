Pregnant Guinea Pigs Found in Tupperware Container in HV

The Putnam County SPCA is looking for information regarding guinea pigs that were found in a small plastic Tupperware container in the Village of Brewster.

There were a total of ten guinea pigs in the container, six females, and four males. Several of the females were pregnant, while all the guinea pigs showed signs of neglect.

A good samaritan discovered the guinea pigs and took them to My Hopes in You Small Animal Rescue. The guinea pigs were underweight with long nails, as well as being soaked with urine and covered in feces.

This case is being investigated as possible animal cruelty and neglect which is a misdemeanor and possible abandonment charges under the NYS Agriculture and Markets law.

SPCA Chief Ken Ross said:

Don’t abandon your pet. You create a stressful environment for the pet, and risk arrest. Seek out rescue groups that will help you and make the transition easier on your pet.

Anyone with information regarding these guinea pigs is asked to contact the Putnam County SPCA on their cruelty hotline at (845) 520-6915.