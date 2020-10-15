Possible COVID-19 Exposure At Hudson Valley Store For 8 Days

Officials warn shoppers at a Hudson Valley store could have been exposed to COVID-19, for eight days,

The Sullivan County Public Health Services is alerting anyone who visited the Dollar General store on 100 Main Street in Livingston Manor, on the following dates and times that they may have been exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and was contagious:

October 5, between 1 and 10 p.m.

October 6, 7, 9, 11 or 12 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

October 10 between 1 and 10 p.m.

October 13 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“Although we believe that compliance with mask-wearing was routinely enforced, out of an abundance of caution, we are notifying the public that customers visiting on these dates and times could have been exposed,” Public Health Director Nancy McGraw said. “If someone thinks they have been exposed, they should self-quarantine for 14 days and call their health care provider if symptoms develop, or call Sullivan County Public Health Services at 845-292-5910. “The longer period of time someone interacts with others, the higher the risk of virus transmission to others. If patrons were wearing a mask, limited their interactions with others to 10 minutes and practiced social distancing, the risk is further reduced."

COVID-19 is mostly spread by respiratory droplets released when people talk, cough, or sneeze. It is thought that the virus may spread to hands from a contaminated surface and then to the nose or mouth, causing infection.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Possible symptoms of COVID-19 include one or more of the following:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately: