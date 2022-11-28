The FDA is warning the public about ice cream that is sold in New York State that could cause "serious or life-threatening reactions."

This week Weis Markets issued a recall for 108 containers of ice cream.

Ice Cream Recalled In New York State

Weis Markets was founded in 1912. The company operates 197 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, and West Virginia.

Weis Markets is recalling its Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream. The recall is because the ice cream may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens, according to the FDA.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products," the FDA states in its recall notice.

The ice cream may have been distributed in 197 Weis Markets stores, officials say.

Ice Cream Sold In New York Recalled Due To Allergy Concern

The container for the recalled ice cream reads "Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream." The lid states "Weis Quality Caramel Caribou Ice Cream."

The ice cream is packaged in a round container with a UPC of 041497-01288 and with a sell-by date of 11/08/23. The sell-by date can be found on the bottom of the container

The ice cream was produced on Nov. 8, 2022, according to the FDA.

"The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing soy and coconut was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of soy and coconut. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process," the FDA said.

Customers who have purchased the ice cream can return it for a full refund. If you have any more questions the FDA instructs you to call Weis Customer Service at 1-866-999-9347 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

There have been no illnesses reported, as of this writing, according to the FDA.

