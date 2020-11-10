Popular Hudson Valley Steakhouse Closed Due To COVID-19

A Hudson Valley steakhouse was forced to close down due to COVID-19.

On Friday, TITAN Steakhouse on South Lake Boulevard in Mahopac announced an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are shutting down to take all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of everyone involved. The entire staff is getting tested and the restaurant itself is being professionally sanitized today. It’s only temporary but obviously necessary. We should be back on track by November 17 if not a little sooner and we’ll be sure to keep you posted," TITAN Steakhouse wrote in a message on Facebook.

Luckily, the closure ended up being shorter than expected. On Monday, TITAN Steakhouse announced the steakhouse will reopen on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Every other employee was tested for the virus and all of those tests came back negative, according to TITAN Steakhouse.

"Titan Steakhouse will re-open tomorrow 11/10. Every employee has tested negative. The only employee exposed is still in quarantine and will remain there for 2 weeks. The restaurant has been sanitized and deemed safe. Rest assured, the restaurant is safe and ready to go," TITAN Steakhouse wrote in a message on Facebook. "Thank you all again for your continued support. Bon Appetit!"