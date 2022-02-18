Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant For Sale, Will Likely Close Soon

A popular Hudson Valley Restaurant known for its grass-fed burgers and craft beer is for sale and may close.

The Anchor in Kingston is for sale.

"Unfortunately, we need to close this door in order to open a new one," The Anchor Vice President Brandy Walters wrote on Facebook. "This has truly been one of the hardest decisions of my life...I love my staff, I love this community, I love The Anchor, and I even love this building!"

Hudson Valley residents have loved The Anchor for its local grass-fed beef burgers, fresh comfort food with vegan and gluten-free options and 20 tap lines of craft beer.

Owners want all to know The Anchor will remain open. For the time being

"The Anchor & building is for sale...it was a hard and very complicated decision...much of which is personal to Brandy & Mike (owners)," The Anchor wrote on Facebook. "We have zero intentions of closing our doors any time soon...and will be sure to communicate directly if anything changes.

