Popular Discount Company Closing All Stores In New York State

A store that's been "rewarding bargain hunters" for nearly 50 years is closing all of its locations in the Empire State.

Discount retailer Tuesday Morning announced plans to file for bankruptcy and close nearly half of its stores across the United States.

Tuesday Morning Files For Bankruptcy

Tuesday Morning officials announced this week the company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will close around 265 stores.

Company officials say the least profitable stores will be closed, according to Business Insider.

Tuesday Morning, based in Dallas, Texas, opened up in 1974. It's comparable to T.J. Maxx.

"IT’S THE THRILL OF THE HUNT! Rewarding Bargain Hunters with Name Brand Deals Since 1974," the company states on its website.

In 2020, the company also filed for bankruptcy and closed over 200 stores.

260 More Tuesday Morning Stores Are Closing

Tuesday Morning is going to close over 260 more stores, including three in New York State.

Below are the locations the company confirmed on its website that are closing in New York:

Closing dates have not been announced.

Stores Closing In Rochester, Hamburg, Greenlawn, New York

Company officials state in its bankruptcy filing that the company "has too many stores and stores in unprofitable locations," according to Retail Dive.

Officials blame creditors, led by Well Fargo, who recently increased the company’s reserve requirements from $10 million to $30 million. That move "effectively eliminated” the company's operating ability.

