Popeyes Opening 3 New Hudson Valley Locations, Looking For More

The Hudson Valley can't seem to get enough of that good 'ol fashioned Louisiana Cooking.

Known for their comfort food and now-famous chicken sandwiches, Popeyes is the second-largest quick-service chicken restaurant in the country. Currently, the restaurant chain has over 3,000 locations worldwide. Here in the Hudson Valley, there are already four Popeyes in Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Newburgh and Middletown, but that number is about to get bigger.

Three new Popeyes restaurants have signed long-term leases in the Hudson Valley. Brand new locations are currently being planned in Yorktown Heights, Carmel and Wappingers Falls but apparently, that's just the beginning.

We reported in December that plans were submitted to the town of Wappinger that included renderings for a new Popeyes restaurant that would be built around the footprint of the former Romanelli's Pizzeria in the Hannaford Shopping Plaza on Route 9. The plan also calls for a drive-thru window that will reconfigure the surrounding parking lot and spaces.

Scott Meshil of Royal Properties spoke with NYREJ about the new locations, hinting that there may be even more Popeyes restaurants planned in the future.

We are excited to have located three prime sites for Popeyes in the lower Hudson Valley. We continue to search for high traffic locations throughout New York

There have been rumors circulating for years that Chick-Fil-A was plotting an invasion of the Hudson Valley. Whether that turns out to ever happen or not, Popeyes appears to be smartly positioning itself in strategic locations throughout the region in order to fend of any chicken-related attack.